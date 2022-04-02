Jim Goodwin frustrated as wasteful Aberdeen held by Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jim Goodwin frustrated as wasteful Aberdeen held by Dundee

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 7:12 pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was left to rue a succession of missed chances in the draw at Dundee (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was left to rue a succession of missed chances that cost his side dear in their cinch Premiership 2-2 draw against Dundee at Dens Park.

The Dons twice took the lead through Calvin Ramsay and Ross McCrorie but were pegged back each time by goals from Jordan McGhee and Danny Mullen.

The draw left Aberdeen’s top-six hopes hanging by a thread with Goodwin also irate about the build-up to the Dark Blues’ first goal.

He said: “We deserved to win the game. We were the better team and had over 20 attempts on goal, half of them on target.

“We hit the bar in the first half, we had one cleared off the line and could have been two or three up at half-time.

“Credit to Dundee, they kept going.

“But I do have serious questions about the first Dundee goal as Charlie Adam caught Lewis Ferguson in the face with a flailing arm before the free-kick.

“[Referee] John Beaton has to see it. It’s a simple decision and a free-kick for us.

“Five seconds later, Dundee get the foul and then it ends up in the back of our net.

“I don’t understand how he missed it as he has the best view on the pitch.

“It should have been a free-kick and possibly a yellow card. People will say I am making excuses but I can only call it as I see it.

“Thereafter we have to defend the free-kick better.

“We don’t deal with the cross into the box. We know the quality Charlie has but we don’t deal with it.”

Dundee boss Mark McGhee praised his players’ resilience after twice coming from behind.

He said: “It’s not the result we wanted but I think it could be a huge point at the end of the season.

“We deserved the point. I think we made it difficult for ourselves, going behind a couple of times, but we showed great resilience and great determination. It gives great hope going into the last six games.

“Charlie was ill last weekend, he had gastroenteritis. He took himself to the hospital at one point.

“He’d had an injury before that and hadn’t trained. So I didn’t really hold any hope he was going to take any part.

“But he came to see me, he wanted to be part of it, even though he felt he couldn’t go on – he would at least be among it and in the dressing room and helping the lads.”

