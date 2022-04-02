Ospreys well beaten by four-try Stormers in Cape Town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ospreys well beaten by four-try Stormers in Cape Town

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 7:14 pm
The Stormers completed a clean sweep of victories for South African teams in the United Rugby Championship this weekend after dispatching the Ospreys 29-13 in Cape Town.

Eight players returned from Guinness Six Nations duty with Wales to bolster the visitors yet they still collapsed to a four-try rout that comes a week after they were crushed 45-15 by the Lions.

From the moment scrum-half Paul De Wet finished a dazzling move in the sixth minute, it was clear the South African Shield leaders were operating at a different level as they climbed back to sixth in the overall table.

Barely a shot was fired by the Welsh region, who are still searching for a first away win since October, and the writing was on the wall when they fell 14-3 behind inside the opening 10 minutes.

De Wet and lock Adre Smith finished incisive and accurate moves involving a host of Stormers players to signpost the trouble ahead.

Manie Libbok was expertly directing operations at fly-half and only two penalties from his opposite number Gareth Anscombe were keeping the Ospreys in temporary touch.

Libbok slipped between two forwards to renew the hosts’ onslaught and once flanker Hacjivah Dayimani had sucked in two defenders, Leolin Zas used his strength to complete a tricky finish.

The Ospreys were contributing to their own downfall by turning the ball over too easily and their opponents needed no second invitation to attack with Libbok and Zas rampant.

Too often the ball was punted aimlessly at opponents who were electric on the counter-attack and, in the 55th minute, a loose kick led directly to a second try for Zas, who chipped over the defence and gathered the ball to score.

The Stormers’ explosive left wing was sin-binned for tackling without retreating 10 yards as a free-kick was being taken and there followed a promising spell from Toby Booth’s side, who had the hosts pinned in the left corner.

The blue wall held firm until replacement Max Nagy crossed in overtime for the Ospreys’ only try of the evening.

