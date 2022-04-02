Andy Crosby thrilled with team’s response as victorious Vale climb to third

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aaron Martin heeded caretaker boss Andy Crosby’s words of wisdom to fire Port Vale into the top three with a last-gasp winner at Barrow.

Martin appeared at the far post to tap in James Wilson’s cross to secure Vale’s 16th point from a possible 18.

Jamie Proctor’s 10th goal of an ever-improving campaign brought the visitors level after Josh Kay’s first-half opener for the relegation-threatened home side.

“We spoke in the week about how can we keep improving,” said Crosby, still at the Vale helm despite manager Darrell Clarke’s low-key return to the club following compassionate leave.

“The players mentioned a few things how they thought we could get better and so did I.

“We haven’t scored enough goals from set-plays. I know it wasn’t an initial set-play but everyone has to contribute.

“You can’t always rely on your forward players to score. Everyone has a responsibility without the ball to stop the opposition scoring.

“And when we have got it, everyone is a creative player. Credit to Aaron, he was in a great place and has probably not missed too many times from half an inch out.”

Barrow, still without a point after two games under new boss Phil Brown, deserved their interval advantage, raising hopes of a first home league win since December 11.

Kay netted his fifth of the season after Remeao Hutton’s stunning long-range pass provided the opening.

“What a finish but a disappointing start,” said Crosby, “We weren’t at the races first half.

“We came up with some solutions at half-time and the second half response was incredible.

“I thought we had wasted opportunities to take the game away from them. But we go right to the end, leave everything on the pitch and we managed to find a winner.”

Brown escaped a booking for running onto the pitch to celebrate Kay’s goal but was yellow carded in the second half for again stepping outside his technical area.

And he was less than impressed referee James Oldham failed to award a penalty for handball prior to Vale’s equaliser.

“It was a massive decision,” said Brown. “He gives a corner instead of a penalty and they score at the other end.

“You can say another manager moaning about fine lines but that is exactly what I am moaning about. It is a fine line.

“It’s like the referees pandering to the big boys. But for 65-70 minutes we raised a decent gallop.

“However, for them to get to the by-line and slide the ball across is unacceptable defending. It has to be pointed out to the main protagonists.

“We are playing with fear of relegation and looking over our shoulder at what’s coming behind. We have got to try and stop that.”