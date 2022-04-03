Shaun Maloney hails attacking threat of ‘quality’ Harry Clarke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Shaun Maloney hails attacking threat of ‘quality’ Harry Clarke

By Press Association
April 3, 2022, 1:52 pm
Shaun Maloney’s options received a boost (Jane Barlow/PA)
Shaun Maloney's options received a boost (Jane Barlow/PA)

Shaun Maloney believes the versatile Harry Clarke can help bring extra pace and punch to Hibernian’s attack as they bid to finish the season with a flourish.

The 21-year-old played predominantly in defence during a spell on loan from Arsenal to Ross County in the first half of the cinch Premiership season.

Clarke joined Hibs in January on an 18-month loan from the Gunners but was immediately sidelined by injury. He finally made his debut in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dundee United and capped an excellent individual display at left wing-back with a brilliantly-taken equaliser.

Maloney explained that he views the Englishman predominantly as an attacking player, particularly at the current time when Hibs have been struggling for goals since the sale of Martin Boyle and injuries to Demi Mitchell and Kevin Nisbet.

“I was really pleased for Harry as an individual,” said the Hibs manager. “He has worked incredibly hard and it was a good moment in the game for him.

“I’ve got options with Harry. He can play any of the wing-back positions, he can play full-back, he can play centre-back. You could see against Dundee United that we’ve missed him.

“We’ve missed that quality and speed and power. Anything I want to do with the team, Harry’s got such flexibility he can fit into it.

“I see him as a big attacking threat, particularly with what we have at the moment in that attacking area.

“Particularly since the January transfer window, we don’t have great speed in that final third and Harry gives us that. He’s a definite attacking threat.”

The draw was damaging to Hibs’ top-six hopes as they will now have to go away to Hearts in their final pre-split fixture on Saturday and pick up a result. United, by contrast, are all but assured of a top-six place.

Manager Tam Courts praised defender Ross Graham after he continued his stunning start to life in the United team.

The 21-year-old only broke into the team at the end of January and is now an established starter. He headed his second goal for United on Saturday at the end of a week in which he scored on his Scotland Under-21 debut away to Kazakhstan.

“The only thing Ross Graham hasn’t provided is the winning lottery numbers!” joked Courts. “He’s had another top day; another mature performance and big moment.

“His strength in both boxes is great to have. At 21 years old, he has a great mentality, really nice presence on the pitch and there aren’t many left-sided centre-backs going about.

“He gives you that natural balance and has composure on the ball. He has grasped every opportunity with both hands.”

