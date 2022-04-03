5 things we learned from this weekend’s cinch Premiership action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celtic moved six points clear of Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership with a 2-1 comeback win at Ibrox on Sunday.

With six matches remaining, the Hoops are on course to wrest the title back from Govan, while there is plenty to play for up and down the country.

Here, the PA news agency looks at a significant weekend in Scottish football’s top flight.

Ibrox disorder

There was trouble inside Ibrox at the Old Firm game (Steve Welsh/PA)

The Old Firm played out a typically frantic encounter which saw plenty of entertainment but the fixture was marred by a couple of incidents. One member of Celtic’s backroom staff was struck by a glass bottle as he made his way up the Ibrox tunnel at half-time and required stiches. The Parkhead club later confirmed that the matter was in the hands of Police Scotland. The start to the second half was also delayed as groundstaff cleared broken glass from Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart’s penalty area and neither Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou nor Gers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst was impressed.

Celtic motoring towards title

The Parkhead side got off to the worst possible start when Aaron Ramsey gave Rangers the lead in the third minute but responded quickly with a Tom Rogic leveller. Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers then drove the Hoops into the lead just before the break and, in a frenetic second half, Celtic held on for the win – and could even have added to their lead. They are now in pole position to bring the title back to the east end of Glasgow.

Dundee United and Motherwell lead the way in the top-six chase

🗣 | Hear from Tam Courts and Ross Graham following this afternoon's well earned point in the capital 👇#UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) April 2, 2022

Seven teams are still in the hunt for the final three places going into the last game before the split. United only need a point in the Dundee derby to seal their place and three results would need to go against them even if they lose. Motherwell will qualify with a win at Livingston while a draw might also suffice and a defeat would not necessarily rule them out. Hibernian need a win in the Edinburgh derby unless Ross County and Aberdeen draw with each other, and then they might even qualify with a defeat. County, the Dons and Livingston have fighting chances while St Mirren’s hopes will likely disappear before they host Rangers on Sunday.

St Johnstone’s survival hopes rise

FT | SJFC 1-0 LIV FULL TIME!! Callum Hendry’s early penalty is enough to split the two teams! Another massive 3 points 🔵⚪️#SJFCLive pic.twitter.com/zuVM4OEQ10 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) April 2, 2022

Callum Hendry sealed victory for the second game running to move the Perth side six points above Dundee and six behind St Mirren and Aberdeen ahead of them. They travel to Celtic Park next weekend and are still in danger of the automatic drop but they have given themselves an outside chance of hauling back teams above them and avoiding a play-off.

Dundee and Aberdeen keep fighting

📖 Match report from this afternoon's game with Dundee ⤵️ — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 2, 2022

Dundee and Aberdeen fought out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Kilmac stadium on Saturday but it was a result which suited neither. Calvin Ramsay’s first goal for the Granite City club was cancelled out by before Jordan McGhee levelled for the league’s bottom side. Ross McCrorie put Aberdeen back in front late in the second half but Danny Mullen equalised with a header in the 86th minute for a deserved draw but, with six games remaining, Mark McGhee’s side are six points behind St Johnstone. Aberdeen finished the day in ninth place, two points behind sixth-spotted Hibernian but will have to win against Ross County next week while hoping other results go their way.