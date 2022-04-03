Emily Scarratt reaches England half-century in rout of Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Emily Scarratt reaches England half-century in rout of Italy

By Press Association
April 3, 2022, 5:18 pm
Emily Scarratt scored her 50th England try in a 74-0 Women’s Six Nations victory over Italy (Mike Egerton/PA)
Emily Scarratt scored her 50th England try as Italy were thrashed 74-0 in their TikTok Women’s Six Nations clash in Parma.

Replacement Scarratt had only been on the field a matter of seconds when she collected Zoe Harrison’s clever kick to dot down her landmark score.

England ran in a dozen tries, with Lydia Thompson claiming a hat-trick and fellow wing Sarah McKenna bagging a brace.

Italy had no answer to England’s forward power as the reigning champions completed a record victory over the Azzurri to extend their winning streak to 20 matches.

Head coach Simon Middleton had rotated heavily after a 57-5 victory over Scotland had opened the Red Roses’ title defence in style.

Italy must have feared the worst after being overpowered by France in their tournament opener and it did not take long for the floodgates to open.

Natasha Hunt, playing her her first Test since 2020, fed McKenna for a simple fourth-minute score and Harrison converted.

Thompson soon showed her finishing prowess out wide and Lark Davies benefited from a rolling maul before the 20-minute mark.

England’s bonus point came in the 28th minute when Harlequins prop Shaunaugh Brown powered over from close range and Harrison converted.

With the Italy defence desperately running out of numbers, Alex Matthews crashed over and Harrison added the extras for a 31-0 interval lead.

Thompson claimed her second try straight after the restart before England turned to the bench with devastating effect.

Replacements Vicky Fleetwood, Sarah Bern and Emma Sing, with her first Test score, all crossed.

Scarratt, McKenna and Thompson – with her 41st try in 51 appearances – completed the rout as Beatrice Rigoni’s yellow card reduced Italy to 14 for the final 10 minutes.

Helena Rowland landed four second-half conversions for the Red Roses, who next meet Wales in Gloucester on Saturday.

