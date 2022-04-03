Nervy Rotherham edge past Sutton in extra time to win Papa John’s Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nervy Rotherham edge past Sutton in extra time to win Papa John’s Trophy

By Press Association
April 3, 2022, 5:54 pm
Chiedozie Ogbene, right, celebrates with fellow goalscorer Jordi Osei-Tutu, left (Tim Goode/PA)
Chiedozie Ogbene, right, celebrates with fellow goalscorer Jordi Osei-Tutu, left (Tim Goode/PA)

Republic of Ireland forward Chiedozie Ogbene’s extra-time drive shattered Sutton’s Wembley hopes to seal edgy Rotherham a 4-2 Papa John’s Trophy triumph.

League Two newcomers Sutton were mere moments from a breakthrough trophy when Rotherham’s Jordi Osei-Tutu levelled at 2-2 deep into second-half added time.

The underdogs had been the braver and more adept of the sides for 95 minutes but Osei-Tutu picked the most dramatic moment for his first goal in English senior football, the Arsenal loanee curling into the net in the sixth minute of added time.

Ogbene then drilled in from 20 yards to break Sutton’s resistance and Michael Ihiekwe nodded in a late fourth to gloss the scoreline on a day when Paul Warne’s Millers had so often struggled under the weight of expectation.

Ogbene fired his first international goal for Ireland in the 2-2 draw with Belgium at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on March 26 and just eight days later the 24-year-old found himself rippling the net at another national stadium.

Sutton skipper Craig Eastmond thought he had stolen the glory and a maiden league-level trophy for his side with a prodded second-half finish.

The former Arsenal midfielder nudged home for the south Londoners after Donovan Wilson had opened the scoring with a neat strike.

Ben Wiles had equalised for a Rotherham side so often beset by nerves, but who somehow found their route to victory thanks to those dramatic interventions from Osei-Tutu and Ogbene.

Rotherham appeared a group in the grip of Wembley nerves at the start of a hectic day.

Sutton should have been the ones overawed by the occasion, but Wilson’s assured finish punished a statuesque Rotherham defence as if to drive home the difference in demeanour.

The 25-year-old steadied himself just inside the area from Will Randall’s tee-up, and delivered a crisp left-foot strike to send the Sutton faithful into madcap celebrations.

Rotherham finally roused themselves into action at the first-half’s tail end, with midfielder Wiles curling home a dipping strike via the bar.

Joshua Kayode’s lay-off positively begged for Wiles to step up and smash one goalwards, and his response certainly did justice to the stage.

Warne’s Rotherham would have turned around the happier at 1-1 then, having salvaged parity from the wreckage of a worrisome opening.

But the Millers wasted that platform, again inviting Sutton onto the front foot.

Captain Eastmond prodded home to end a skirmish in the Rotherham box in the best possible fashion for his side.

Rotherham regrouped and pressed on for another equaliser, and replacement striker Freddie Ladapo should have delivered when clean through only to be thwarted by Dean Bouzanis’ smart save.

Just when Rotherham appeared out of ideas though, up popped replacement Osei-Tutu with a calm finish to drag the tie into extra time.

Sutton set about the start of the additional period in a bid to defy the odds once more, but their impressive spirit finally wilted.

Ogbene’s swerving strike settled the contest before Ihiekwe twisted the knife on Sutton with a headed fourth.

