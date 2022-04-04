American Jennifer Kupcho claims first LPGA title at Chevron Championship By Press Association April 4, 2022, 3:26 am Updated: April 4, 2022, 11:12 am American Jennifer Kupcho won the final edition of the major championship at Mission Hills on Sunday (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up American Jennifer Kupcho has claimed the first major of the 2022 season and with it her first victory on the LPGA Tour with a two-stroke win at the Chevron Championship. The 24-year-old started the day at Mission Hills six shots in front and then carded a two-over 74 to finish at 14-under, with compatriot Jessica Korda finishing in second. Jennifer Kupcho is the first American to win the title since 2015 (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP) Kupcho became the first US winner since Brittany Lincicome in 2015. Following play, she told the press: “I’ve been so close a couple of times. It’s really hard, but here I am.” Kupcho observed the tournament’s tradition by jumping into Poppie’s Pond, alongside her caddy and husband, after claiming the win. The tradition was started by Amy Alcott in 1983. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close