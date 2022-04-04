Peterborough lose captain Oliver Norburn to injury but duo could return By Press Association April 4, 2022, 10:58 am Oliver Norburn is out for the season (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Peterborough have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of the visit of Luton after captain Oliver Norburn was ruled out for the rest of the season. A scan has confirmed midfielder Norburn suffered a torn ACL while on international duty with Grenada last week. Mark Beevers could return after missing the 4-0 defeat by Middlesbrough for personal reasons. Ronnie Edwards should be available after a spell out with Covid-19. Luton have doubts over Reece Burke and Gabe Osho. The duo missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Millwall with hamstring problems. Robert Snodgrass returned from injury as a second-half substitute against the Lions. Sonny Bradley was also on the bench following a groin injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter in contention for Hull return Carel Eiting could return for Huddersfield’s clash with Bournemouth Blackpool hope to have Jordan Thorniley fit for Blades clash Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu set to miss Luton’s clash with Preston