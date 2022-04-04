Pablo Fornals believes Jarrod Bowen’s return is ‘massive’ for West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pablo Fornals believes Jarrod Bowen’s return is ‘massive’ for West Ham

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 12:02 pm
Jarrod Bowen was back in the goals against Everton (Adam Davy/PA)
Pablo Fornals hailed the goalscoring return of Jarrod Bowen ahead of West Ham’s historic Europa League showdown with Lyon.

Bowen came back from a month out with a foot injury to score the winner against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

“It is massive for us,” said Spanish midfielder Fornals. “Not just for what he brings to the team but also he is encouraging everyone else to fight for a spot.

“That is very good for all of us because it is not going to be easy to get into the team. It is better for us.”

Attention in east London has now shifted to Thursday’s home leg against Ligue 1 Lyon in West Ham’s first European quarter-final for 41 years.

“As you can imagine it is very exciting for the players and staff but also the people who support West Ham,” added Fornals. “It has been massive. We are going to try and go as far as we can in all competitions because I think every one of us deserves it.

“It is unbelievable and I am really happy and proud to be a part of this moment in West Ham history. It is massive for my career and I am really happy to be here.”

West Ham’s small squad was stretched to the limit before the international break, but full-backs Vladimir Coufal and Ryan Fredericks are also fit again after spells out injured.

“It is very good because we were playing the last two weeks before the last international break with one, maybe one and a half, players for each spot” said Fornals.

“That was a bit hard. Now we have Ryan, Vlad and Bowen all back and the other teams now know we have even more players in the team.

“I think since we started the season everyone can see how together we are and how important each one in the group is. It doesn’t matter how much you are playing, you have a chance to help the team and that is the main thing.”

Aaron Cresswell’s spectacular free-kick put West Ham ahead against Everton and, although Mason Holgate equalised with a deflected effort, Bowen converted the rebound from Michail Antonio’s shot to seal a 2-1 win.

Defeat left Everton still looking nervously over their shoulders at the relegation zone and facing a huge match with fellow strugglers Burnley on Wednesday.

“The next game will always be so important,” said manager Frank Lampard. “We can’t even think in blocks of games because the next one is a competitor down in the same area of the table. No-one gets an easy game at Burnley.”

