Matty Stevens blow for Forest Green ahead of Mansfield clash By Press Association April 4, 2022, 1:47 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 2:44 pm Matty Stevens will be checked for Forest Green (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Matty Stevens’ season is over after it was confirmed the striker sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage at the weekend. The 27-goal forward was forced off after 15 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 win against Scunthorpe. Josh March came on to replace him and could start against the Stags. There are no other concerns for boss Rob Edwards and his table-topping side. Rhys Oates will be monitored by Mansfield. The Stags forward was taken off against Northampton with a tight thigh. Manager Nigel Clough confirmed that Jamie Murphy is a doubt after sustaining a thigh injury. Defender James Perch will also be checked after missing the win against the Cobblers due to illness. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close