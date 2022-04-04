Matty Stevens blow for Forest Green ahead of Mansfield clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matty Stevens’ season is over after it was confirmed the striker sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage at the weekend.

The 27-goal forward was forced off after 15 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 win against Scunthorpe.

Josh March came on to replace him and could start against the Stags.

There are no other concerns for boss Rob Edwards and his table-topping side.

Rhys Oates will be monitored by Mansfield.

The Stags forward was taken off against Northampton with a tight thigh.

Manager Nigel Clough confirmed that Jamie Murphy is a doubt after sustaining a thigh injury.

Defender James Perch will also be checked after missing the win against the Cobblers due to illness.