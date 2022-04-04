MK Dons waiting on Kaine Kesler Hayden ahead of Crewe clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
MK Dons waiting on Kaine Kesler Hayden ahead of Crewe clash

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 2:30 pm
Kaine Kesler Hayden is on loan from Aston Villa (Rui Vieira/PA)
MK Dons boss Liam Manning expects to have defender Kaine Kesler Hayden available for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One match with relegation-threatened Crewe.

England Under-20 international Kesler Hayden, who is on loan from Aston Villa, was withdrawn 25 minutes from the end of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Shrewsbury as a precaution following a couple of knocks.

The promotion-chasing Dons appear to have no fresh selection concerns as they seek to move top of the table, with the likes of Theo Corbeanu, David Kasumu and Connor Wickham pushing for starts.

Wing-back Tennai Watson and fellow defender Aden Baldwin are likely to remain sidelined for the remainder of the season due to injury.

Crewe manager David Artell could opt for changes at Stadium MK as his side attempt to boost their slim hopes of survival.

Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Fleetwood left rock-bottom Alex 12 points from safety with just six fixtures remaining.

On-loan Ipswich midfielder Rekeem Harper and German forward Bassala Sambou are among those hoping for recalls.

Rio Adebisi, Scott Robertson and Ryan Alebiosu have been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Mikael Mandron (knee) and Tariq Uwakwe (knee) are set to make comebacks later this month.

