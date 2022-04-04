Adam Peaty eyeing packed summer schedule ahead of British Swimming Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Adam Peaty eyeing packed summer schedule ahead of British Swimming Championships

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 3:30 pm
Adam Peaty will compete in each of the three backstroke events in Sheffield (Joe Giddens/PA)
Adam Peaty will compete in each of the three backstroke events in Sheffield (Joe Giddens/PA)

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty will have one eye on a packed summer schedule when he returns to the pool at the British Swimming Championships in Sheffield.

This week’s event doubles up as selection trials ahead of the forthcoming World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

Peaty has already secured spots for each of those competitions – in Budapest, Birmingham and Rome respectively – by virtue of prior championship performances.

Yet the 27-year-old is eager to gauge current form during his first competitive action of the season.

“I’m really excited to see where I’m at in my training and preparation,” he posted on Instagram.

“It’s not a normal year in terms of championship preparation (Worlds, Commonwealths and Europeans) so I won’t be tapering/resting like I usually do.

“But it’s still a great opportunity to maximise the best output I can.”

The championships will be the first British nationals to be held since 2019 due to the disruption of the global pandemic, with around 1,500 swimmers set to participate between Tuesday and Sunday.

Olympic medallist Duncan Scott is among the other swimmers taking part
Olympic medallist Duncan Scott is among the other swimmers taking part (Joe Giddens/PA)

Peaty, who will compete in each of the three breaststroke events, claimed his fifth-consecutive 100m breaststroke title in 2019.

As the double Olympic champion and only man to have broken 57 seconds in that event, the Staffordshire-born swimmer is clear favourite to make it six triumphs in a row on the opening day, before tackling the 50m on Wednesday and 200m on Friday.

Peaty will be joined at Ponds Forge by fellow individual Olympic medallists Luke Greenbank and Duncan Scott.

Anna Hopkin, James Guy, Calum Jarvis, Matt Richards, Kathleen Dawson, Freya Anderson and James Wilby – who each claimed relay medals at Tokyo 2020 – are among the other participants.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal