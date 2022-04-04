Preston defender Liam Lindsay suspended for Blackpool clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Preston defender Liam Lindsay suspended for Blackpool clash

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 3:35 pm
Liam Lindsay is suspended for Preston’s clash with Blackpool (Richard Sellers/PA)
Liam Lindsay is suspended for Preston’s clash with Blackpool (Richard Sellers/PA)

Preston will be without suspended defender Liam Lindsay for Tuesday night’s Championship clash with Lancashire neighbours Blackpool.

Lindsay was issued a straight red card as Ryan Lowe’s men slumped to their second successive defeat at struggling Derby on Saturday.

Fellow defender Greg Cunningham, who has been out of action since February with a calf injury, is close to making a return to action.

Striker Tom Barkhuizen is expected to remain sidelined with midfielder Ryan Ledson is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Jordan Gabriel could make a timely return for Blackpool as Neil Critchley’s men look to bounce back from Saturday’s home mauling by Nottingham Forest.

The Seasiders’ day was made worse by the sight of right-back Dujon Sterling limping off towards the end of the game and he is expected to be ruled out.

Gabriel, who has been out with a hamstring injury since February, returned to full training on Friday and is pushing for an immediate recall.

Richard Keogh, Keshi Anderson and Chris Maxwell all returned to the bench on Saturday after shrugging off their respective injuries, and could feature.

