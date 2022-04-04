Liam Shephard could be involved when Salford host Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Shephard could be involved for Salford when they host Port Vale.

The right-back returned from injury to make the bench against Hartlepool at the weekend and could feature.

Jordan Turnbull will also be checked after jarring his knee against Pools.

Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny are all doubtful with injury.

Tom Pett will be absent for Port Vale.

The midfielder is expected to remain out of action for up to three weeks with a hamstring problem.

Ben Garrity could return after missing the 2-1 win against Barrow at the weekend due to illness.

Jake Taylor could be involved after making a short appearance from the bench at the weekend following a thigh injury.