VAR could be introduced to Scottish Premiership after World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

VAR could be introduced to Scottish Premiership after World Cup

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 5:30 pm
VAR could be heading to Scotland (Richard Sellers/PA)
VAR could be heading to Scotland (Richard Sellers/PA)

VAR could be introduced to the cinch Premiership immediately after this year’s World Cup as the Scottish Professional Football League prepares to make a decision on it later this month.

The SPFL circulated a resolution on Monday to all 42 member clubs, who will be asked to vote on its implementation at the SPFL General Meeting on 19 April.

The resolution requires 75 per cent of cinch Premiership clubs, 75 per cent of clubs in the cinch Championship and 75 per cent of clubs in cinch Leagues One and Two combined to vote in favour.

If the resolution is passed, the target implementation date for VAR will be following conclusion of the Qatar World Cup 2022, which takes place between November 21 and December 18 this year.

VAR was trialled by a Scottish refereeing team during an under-14s match on Sunday between Hearts and Hamilton at the Jambos’ Oriam training base, and it was used to help confirm a penalty award.

The match kicked off a series of VAR trials across the country.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson, speaking ahead of the VAR experiment at his club’s headquarters, reiterated his desire on Friday to see it implemented in Scotland’s top flight.

“I’d love it to happen,” said Neilson, who has taken issue with several contentious decisions by Scottish match officials this season.

“I think we need to do it to step forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]