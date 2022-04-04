Cambridge boss Mark Bonner could make changes ahead of Wycombe clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cambridge boss Mark Bonner could make changes ahead of Wycombe clash

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 5:43 pm
Cambridge manager Mark Bonner expects to make changes against Wycombe (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Cambridge manager Mark Bonner expects to make changes against Wycombe (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner envisages making changes for the Sky Bet League One clash with Wycombe.

The fitness of Liam O’Neil and Shilow Tracey is being monitored closely as they recover from knocks sustained last month.

No significant injuries were incurred during Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Ipswich, but Bonner admits fatigue could be an issue.

“That performance would have taken a physical toll on the players, so how they are in training will determine whether we make some changes, which I expect will happen,” Bonner said.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is considering whether to keep faith with the same starting line-up once more.

Wanderers have been propelled into play-off contention on the back of an unbeaten run that began in early March and for the last three games Ainsworth has picked an unchanged team.

However, Joe Jacobson sustained a knock in Saturday’s 2-0 home victory over Doncaster and may force his manager’s hand.

“It’s all about a squad game but a settled side is better than chopping and changing. The boys have been great,” Ainsworth said.

