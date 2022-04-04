Declan John a doubt for Bolton as they prepare to face Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Declan John is a doubt for Bolton as they prepare to face Portsmouth.

The defender suffered a back injury and was absent for the Trotters’ 1-1 draw with Wigan at the weekend.

Kieran Lee is edging closer to a return following heel surgery but the Pompey game could come too soon.

Kyle Dempsey and Oladapo Afolayan are also doubts after picking up knocks against Latics.

Michael Jacobs could push for more minutes ahead of Portsmouth’s trip.

The winger made an appearance from the bench before the international break against Wycombe and could feature again against the Trotters.

Right-back Kieron Freeman is doubtful with an ankle injury and Reeco Hackett is a long-term absentee for Pompey with a knee injury.

Danny Cowley’s side are currently 10th in League One.