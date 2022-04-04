Josh Harrop closing in on return as Fleetwood host Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fleetwood’s Josh Harrop, Anthony Pilkington and Ellis Harrison are pushing hard to start the Sky Bet League One clash with Lincoln.

Pilkington and Harrison made successful comebacks in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Crewe after a month on the sidelines.

Harrop is closing in on making his own return after being out since late January.

“The minutes that they got are going to do them the world of good from now until the end of the season,” boss Stephen Crainey said.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton faces a tricky selection meeting after making six changes for Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Charlton.

The new faces, combined with a change to a 4-3-3 formation, proved successful and Appleton is likely to keep faith with the starting XI.

Anthony Scully has been carrying a knee injury for much of the season and his fitness is being monitored on a game by game basis.

Morgan Whittaker is unavailable after being sent off against Charlton.