Jurgen Klopp hopes Liverpool Women can make most of promotion to WSL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Jurgen Klopp hopes Liverpool Women can make most of promotion to WSL

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 6:24 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp punched the air when asked about the achievement of the women’s team and hopes they can continue on an upward curve (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp punched the air when asked about the achievement of the women’s team and hopes they can continue on an upward curve (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool’s women’s team have not been treated “outstandingly well” by the club in recent years as he congratulated them on promotion to the Women’s Super League.

Matt Beard’s side secured their return to the top flight following two seasons away after clinching the Championship title with two games to spare courtesy of Sunday’s 4-2 win at second-placed Bristol City.

The Reds won back-to-back WSL titles under Beard in 2013 and 2014 before a turbulent period culminated in relegation on a points-per-game basis at the end of the coronavirus-affected 2019-20 campaign.

Klopp, who is preparing for Liverpool’s men taking on Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals, punched the air when asked about the achievement of the women and hopes they can continue on an upward curve.

“Congratulations – I sent messages yesterday, I was really happy, I was following it all the time, looking at the results always after our games, around our games, looking when they play, who they play,” the German said at his press conference ahead of Tuesday’s first leg in Lisbon.

“After the result last week, it was clear they needed a draw against Bristol to make it and they won. I’m really happy for the girls and for Matt, it is a big, big thing.

“Obviously, Liverpool was in the last years not famous for treating or dealing with the women’s football outstandingly well. They didn’t go down to the Championship for no reason.

Matt Beard returned to Liverpool Women in 2021 after winning two WSL titles before departing in 2015
Matt Beard returned to Liverpool Women in 2021 after winning two WSL titles before departing in 2015 (Mike Egerton/PA)

“But now they are back and now we have to make sure that we use the situation.”

Liverpool’s owners have previously been criticised for a lack of investment in the women’s team and the fact they trained at a different venue to the men.

There have also been complaints over the poor pitch at Tranmere’s Prenton Park, where Beard’s side play home matches.

“I met a lot of the girls in the last two or three months for different reasons, we did wonderful things together with Meikayla (Moore) for LGBT, which was really great, and then I spoke to others, and it’s really nice,” continued Klopp.

“It is a wonderful team, great coach and I’m really happy for them to get promoted.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal