Home Sport

Greg Taylor salutes Celtic’s ‘strong mentality’ after beating Rangers

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 6:35 pm
Greg Taylor enjoyed Sunday's win over Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Greg Taylor enjoyed Sunday’s win over Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Greg Taylor believes Sunday’s Glasgow derby victory represented further evidence of the “strong mentality” Ange Postecoglou has instilled in the Celtic squad.

The Parkhead side had to dig deep to see out a 2-1 win away to Rangers after battling back from the concession of an early goal.

The triumph took the Hoops six points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership and maintained an unbeaten run in all domestic competitions that stretches back to mid-September.

“The gaffer’s instilled a really strong mentality within the group,” left-back Taylor told the Celtic website.

“We’ve worked tirelessly, we’ve not looked for excuses throughout, and we didn’t again on Sunday.

“We went 1-0 down but we just dug deep and we managed to dig out what we needed and that was a big three points.

“Of course, it was a big one but it means nothing if we don’t go and continue that form into next week, so that’ll be our aim, to go and get three points against St Johnstone on Saturday.”

Taylor felt Celtic were rewarded for a strong team performance in which everyone, including the substitutes, played their part.

“It was a fighting performance,” he said. “It wasn’t just the defenders, you’ve got the midfielders dropping down. It was genuinely a full team performance and I think everyone can be happy with their efforts.

“I think we made five substitutions – the gaffer’s big on, even the training, they push the levels to make sure the boys can do it at the weekend. So it’s a whole collective and we’re really happy.”

