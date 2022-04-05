Lewis Grabban targets return to Nottingham Forest starting XI in Coventry clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Lewis Grabban targets return to Nottingham Forest starting XI in Coventry clash

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 11:43 am
Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has returned to fitness after two months out with an ankle problem (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has returned to fitness after two months out with an ankle problem (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Lewis Grabban hopes to make his first start since January as Nottingham Forest seek to maintain their Sky Bet Championship promotion push at home to Coventry.

Grabban spent two months out with an ankle problem before returning as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Blackpool.

But boss Steve Cooper has other striking options in Keinan Davis and Sam Surridge, who was on the scoresheet at Bloomfield Road, as Forest bid to extend their unbeaten eight-match Championship run.

Brice Samba reclaimed the goalkeeping gloves at Blackpool after a seven-game absence, with Ethan Horvath having just returned from international duty with the United States.

Coventry are waiting on Kyle McFadzean, with the centre-half close to returning after missing three games with a calf strain.

Fellow defender Jake Clarke-Salter has returned to parent club Chelsea for treatment on a torn groin and is unlikely to play for the Sky Blues again this season.

Jodi Jones (cartilage), Josh Eccles (calf) and Liam Kelly (hamstring) remain on the casualty list.

Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres scored his 15th goal of the season in Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Blackburn and played under Cooper during a Swansea loan spell last term.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]