No fresh injury worries for Boro boss Chris Wilder ahead of Fulham visit

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 1:07 pm
Chris Wilder’s Boro face leaders Fulham (Jacques Feeney/PA)
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder could retain the starting line-up that thrashed Peterborough for Wednesday’s clash against Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham.

With the exception of midfielder Martin Payero, who is close to returning from an ankle injury, Wilder effectively has a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Possible options include a recall for Wales international Neil Taylor, who did not feature in the 4-0 drubbing of Peterborough.

Boro are on the march and well placed in the play-off positions with eight games left.

Fulham head to the Riverside with an eight-point advantage as Championship leaders over closest rivals Bournemouth.

They are within touching distance of clinching promotion to the Premier League, and have lost just one of their last seven Championship games.

Manager Marco Silva could recall United States international Antonee Robinson after he was rested for last weekend’s 2-0 victory over QPR.

But changes are likely to be kept to a minimum, with the Cottagers striving to keep their momentum going.

