Ben Mee missing as Burnley host Premier League relegation rivals Everton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burnley skipper Ben Mee will be missing once again for the club’s crunch Premier League relegation shoot-out with Everton on Wednesday evening.

The central defender has sat out the last three games with a knee injury and is not yet ready to return, although Republic of Ireland international Nathan Collins is available once again after completing a one-match ban.

Striker Matej Vydra could rejoin the squad after dislocating his elbow in training, but full-back Erik Pieters (knee) and midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) are still out.

Frank Lampard will welcome Fabian Delph and Seamus Coleman back into his Everton squad for the match following injury and illness respectively but remains without several other players for the crunch fixture.

Nathan Patterson is facing what is expected to be season-ending surgery on an ankle injury, while Donny Van De Beek is not fit due to the thigh injury that ruled him out of Sunday’s loss to West Ham.

Michael Keane and Allan are suspended, while Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend remain injured.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Roberts, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Stephens, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet, Richardson, Weghorst, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Godfrey, Doucoure, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Delph, Kenny, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Gomes, Iwobi, Alli, Rondon, El Ghazi.