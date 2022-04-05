Rob Burrow ‘absolutely honoured’ to receive MBE

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rob Burrow has described his shock at being made an MBE by the Princess Royal, saying he was “absolutely honoured”.

The 39-year-old had an illustrious rugby league career but his battles off the pitch, after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2019, has endeared him to sports fans and the general public alike.

He won eight Grand Finals and 20 international caps during his playing days with Leeds, England and Great Britain and his efforts raising awareness about MND and his sporting achievements have been recognised with the MBE.

Robert Burrow (second from left) with (from left to right) father Geoff Burrow, wife Lindsey and mother Irene after he was made an MBE by the Princess Royal (Steve Parsons/PA)

Burrow also paid tribute to his wife Lindsey, saying the day had given his partner the chance to “get dressed up” and indulge in some “escapism” away from her normal role looking after her husband.

The former sportsman, who now uses a wheelchair and speaks with the aid of a machine, said: “I’m shocked to be accepting the MBE award, it’s not something that was on the list of things that I wanted to achieve but I am absolutely honoured to receive this award.

“Any excuse to see my wife get dressed up in the dresses she deserves…I hope she enjoys the occasion like me.

Rob Burrow during his playing days (Lynne Cameron/PA)

“I’ve always got a kick out of giving close ones that experience like no other. It gives my Lindsey escapism from a normal day-to-day management of looking after me.

“I’m so proud to receive this because of my rugby and the awareness for MND, this most importantly means that MND continues to be talked about and keeping it in the public (eye).

“I’m blown away by the response to me getting the disease and I hope they know – it’s all for you.”