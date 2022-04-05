Wrexham brush Barnet aside to stay on course for promotion By Press Association April 5, 2022, 9:47 pm Paul Mullin was one of the goalscorers as Wrexham beat Barnet 6-0 (Morgan Harlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wrexham’s promotion push continued as they put in a dominant performance to beat Barnet 6-0. The result sees the Red Dragons move up to second in the National League table, while Barnet remain in 16th. Ollie Palmer put Wrexham ahead in the 15th minute, finding the bottom corner and they then doubled their lead 13 minutes later through Paul Mullin, who smashed the ball home from close range. Jordan Davies added a third for the hosts in the 45th minute, hitting the ball into the bottom corner of the net. Wrexham picked up where they left off after the break and Ben Tozer slotted home a fourth goal six minutes into the second half, before Reece Hall-Johnson added a fifth in the 74th minute. Substitute Liam McAlinden completed the scoring four minutes from time to wrap up a satisfying evening for Wrexham. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Mikel Arteta refutes claims pressure of top-four race got to Arsenal at Palace Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace beat former club Arsenal to dent top-four hopes Relegation-threatened King’s Lynn rue missed chances after 1-1 draw at Dover Siriki Dembele stunner helps Bournemouth battle past Bristol City