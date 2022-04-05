Sam Vokes at the double as Wycombe beat Cambridge to move into top six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sam Vokes at the double as Wycombe beat Cambridge to move into top six

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 9:49 pm
Sam Vokes starred for Wycombe (John Walton/PA)
Wycombe moved into League One’s top six with a dominant 4-1 victory at Cambridge.

The Chairboys were ahead through Sam Vokes inside seven minutes. Anis Mehmeti hit a post from distance but Vokes was on hand to net the rebound.

Home keeper Dimitar Mitov denied Daryl Horgan with a fine save, before Josh Scowen struck the bar from even further out.

Vokes fired wide when well placed, and then Mehmeti again hit the inside of a post.

After the break George Williams superbly blocked a Vokes chance, but he was not to be denied three minutes later when he stabbed Joe Jacobson’s delivery home in the 54th minute.

Scowen made it three only two minutes later, stroking Horgan’s pass past Mitov as a Wycombe effort from outside the box finally went in, before Mitov turned a Vokes header onto the bar.

Cambridge sub Harvey Knibbs reduced the deficit, running onto Joe Ironside’s flick and firing home 11 minutes from time, but in the 89th minute Garath McCleary completed the scoring with a fine strike from long range.

