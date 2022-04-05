Oliver Norwood goal boosts Sheffield United’s play-off hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Oliver Norwood goal boosts Sheffield United’s play-off hopes

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 9:51 pm
Oliver Norwood scored for Sheffield United (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sheffield United boosted their Championship play-off hopes with a 1-0 victory over QPR following an early goal from Oliver Norwood.

The result places further pressure on Rangers boss Mark Warburton following a run of just two wins in their last 12 league games. Warburton admitted before the game that his future beyond the end of the season was uncertain.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom handed a debut in defence to Croatia international Filip Uremovic.

Andre Gray, on loan from Watford, returned to QPR’s starting line-up after being rested at the weekend.

The hosts got off to a great start when Norwood struck in the ninth minute, receiving a corner from John Fleck just inside the area and beating Keiren Westwood with a low deflected shot.

Oli McBurnie put a header on target, but it lacked the power and direction to test Westwood.

Sander Berge threatened to find a way through with a surging run as the home side looked to extend their lead, but Yoann Barbet made a timely challenge to dispossess him.

United skipper John Egan shot wide early in the second half following a corner. At the other end, Ilias Chair also fired off target.

Morgan Gibbs-White tried a chip from inside the area which only just went over.

There was an enforced change for the hosts just after the hour-mark when Uremovic went off after receiving treatment with Jack Robinson taking his place.

Warburton made a double substitution with George Thomas and Andre Dozzell replacing Gray and Jeff Hendrick.

A third change for the visitors saw Lee Wallace replaced by Sam McCallum.

United also made a substitution, sending on Daniel Jebbison in place of McBurnie.

Lyndon Dykes caused problems for United down the left-hand side and fired in a shot which went just over the bar.

As Rangers went in search of an equaliser in the closing stages, Chair tried a free-kick which struck the defensive wall.

Ben Osborn found Gibbs-White whose low shot failed to test Westwood with the keeper gathering the ball comfortably.

Gibbs-White had another chance to add a second goal when he ran from around the half-way line into the area and shot narrowly wide of Westwood’s left-hand post.

Rangers piled forward in stoppage time, but they were unable to test keeper Wes Foderingham.

