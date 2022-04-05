Joel Piroe fires Swansea to victory at Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Joel Piroe fires Swansea to victory at Millwall

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 10:00 pm
Joel Piroe scored early in the second half (David Davies/PA)
Joel Piroe scored his 18th goal of the season in all competitions as Swansea secured a 1-0 win against Millwall at The Den.

Neither side could find the back of the net in the opening 45 minutes, but the game did not remain goalless for long after half-time, as Piroe opened the scoring in the 46th minute.

The result means Millwall remain in 10th and lose ground in the race for the play-offs, while Swansea move up to 14th.

Millwall pressed Swansea aggressively during the opening stages, but against the run of play, the visitors had the first clear shot on goal.

Michael Obafemi was put through one-on-one with Millwall keeper Bartosz Bialkowski, but he failed to keep his shot on target.

Benik Afobe capped an electric opening five minutes with a low left-footed shot across goal, but it was deflected behind for a corner that eventually came to nothing.

Obafemi came close again in the 10th minute after a beautiful outswinging cross from Hannes Wolf on the left flank found him open in the box, but the forward was denied by an excellent save from Bialkowski.

The Poland international made another impressive stop from Jay Fulton’s driven shot from distance, tipping the effort around his right post.

After judging that the ball did not strike Swansea defender Ben Cabango’s hand, Andy Davies turned away appeals for a Millwall penalty, much to the delight of the travelling fans.

Jed Wallace had Millwall’s best chance of the half when he picked up the ball on the edge of the box before firing a right-footed shot just wide of Andy Fisher’s goal.

Immediately after the break, the ball fell to Swansea’s top scorer Piroe on the edge of the penalty area before he whipped the ball past the helpless Bialkowski and into the bottom right corner of the net.

But Gary Rowett’s side did not give in, and they nearly equalised when Danny McNamara headed a cross back across goal.

However, George Saville’s scissor kick sailed over the bar.

Just a minute later, Afobe worked hard to get across his defender at the front post, only to see his shot strike the advertising boards.

McNamara had a shot on goal of his own with 22 minutes of normal time remaining, but the City keeper got down quickly to tame his powerful effort.

The superb Obafemi could have wrapped things up for his side, but he saw his effort go just over the crossbar.

The Lions had a great chance to snatch a draw at the death, but Afobe fired the ball over the crossbar from a corner, and the game finished 1-0.

