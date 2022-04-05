Taylor Harwood-Bellis own goal eases Reading’s relegation fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis own goal eases Reading’s relegation fears

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 10:13 pm
Taylor Harwood-Bellis put through his own net (Leila Coker/PA)
Reading moved eight points clear of the Championship relegation zone with a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Stoke.

Skipper Michael Morrison put Reading ahead in the 13th minute, as the home side dominated much of the first half, but Stoke substitute Romaine Sawyers equalised shortly before the interval.

Reading recaptured their lead midway through the second period, when Lucas Joao’s header was deflected in by Stoke defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The hosts had gone into the game at the SCL Stadium unbeaten in three matches under interim manager Paul Ince.

Midfielder Josh Laurent scored an 82nd-minute equaliser in their 1-1 draw at relegation rivals Barnsley on Saturday, adding to his late winner in the previous 1-0 home triumph over Blackburn.

Mid-table Stoke had ended a winless run of eight league games with successive home victories over Millwall and Sheffield United.

However, they had not won on the road in seven outings since mid-January.

Reading winger Tom Ince – son of Ince Sr and a Stoke loanee – was ineligible to play against his parent club, with Junior Hoilett filling the gap.

And it was Canada international Hoilett who caused numerous problems for the Stoke defence on the right flank early on. From one of his many crosses, Reading went in front.

Morrison’s header was smartly saved by goalkeeper Jack Bonham at close range but, fortuitously for the hosts, the ball rebounded back off Morrison and over the line.

Little was seen of Stoke as an attacking threat, with Reading keeper Orjan Nyland not called upon in the early stages.

Stoke’s cause was not helped, either, when midfielder Jordan Thompson was injured – after a poor tackle from Ovie Ejaria – and had to be taken off on a stretcher.

One minute before the break, Stoke levelled through Sawyers – Thompson’s replacement – from their first attempt on target.

Sawyers sent in a powerful drive from the edge of the area and it burst through Nyland’s weak attempted save into the roof of the net.

Reading tried to quickly regain their lead after the break but Laurent’s speculative effort from a tight angle was easily caught by Bonham.

Stoke replied through 11-goal top scorer Jacob Brown yet his optimistic 20-yarder flew well over the bar.

Bonham made a superb stop to deny Hoilett but, in the 63rd minute, Reading went back in front.

Joao headed on John Swift’s corner and the ball ricocheted past Bonham off team-mate Harwood-Bellis.

Stoke tried to rally towards the end and should have made it 2-2 only for Brown to blast over an open goal from Tyrese Campbell’s pass.

