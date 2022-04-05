Dagenham and Boreham Wood fail to find a breakthrough By Press Association April 5, 2022, 10:19 pm Dagenham and Boreham had to settle for a goalless draw (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dagenham and Boreham Wood came away with a point each after a goalless draw at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. Both sides remain just outside of the National League play-off places, with Boreham in eighth and Dagenham ninth. The Wood had a chance to go ahead when Kane Smith picked out Josh Rees but Dagenham were able to clear the ball, before Tyrone Marsh shot over the bar. Paul McCallum came close for the Daggers too, but his shot was saved by Taye Ashby-Hammond. Elliot Justham made a good save to deny Scott Boden from close range just before half-time. The Dagenham goalkeeper was called into action again 15 minutes into the second half to deny a low shot from Rees. The visitors had another chance from close range, but Manny Onariase was able to defend the danger before Boden’s shot from the edge of the box flew wide. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Max Kretzschmar earns 10-man Woking victory at Boreham Wood Grimsby move into play-off places in National League with narrow Dagenham win Matt Palmer strike sinks Notts County’s play-off rivals Boreham Wood Boreham Wood and Grimsby share points in goalless stalemate