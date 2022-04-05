Harry Charsley nets winner to boost Port Vale’s automatic-promotion hopes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Port Vale tightened their grip on a League Two automatic-promotion place by ending Salford’s 11-game unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory at the Peninsula.

Harry Charsley struck the winner to lift Vale three points above fourth-placed Northampton.

It was the visitors who were on top in the first half with the best of their chances coming through James Wilson.

The former Salford forward struck the post in the eighth minute after a low attempt from a narrow angle snuck past Tom King at his near post.

The home side did have a major opportunity on the stroke of half-time.

Brandon Thomas-Asante got to the byline after some tricky work on the left and pulled back for Matty Lund who struck the side-netting from eight yards.

The second half started much like the first and after 15 minutes, Vale took the lead.

Charsley took prey on some unorganised defending and curled a left-footed attempt into the far top corner of King’s goal.

Salford tried to make a late push for an equaliser but struggled to break Vale down.