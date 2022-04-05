Harry Charsley nets winner to boost Port Vale’s automatic-promotion hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Harry Charsley nets winner to boost Port Vale’s automatic-promotion hopes

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 10:19 pm
Harry Charsley struck for Vale (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Harry Charsley struck for Vale (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Port Vale tightened their grip on a League Two automatic-promotion place by ending Salford’s 11-game unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory at the Peninsula.

Harry Charsley struck the winner to lift Vale three points above fourth-placed Northampton.

It was the visitors who were on top in the first half with the best of their chances coming through James Wilson.

The former Salford forward struck the post in the eighth minute after a low attempt from a narrow angle snuck past Tom King at his near post.

The home side did have a major opportunity on the stroke of half-time.

Brandon Thomas-Asante got to the byline after some tricky work on the left and pulled back for Matty Lund who struck the side-netting from eight yards.

The second half started much like the first and after 15 minutes, Vale took the lead.

Charsley took prey on some unorganised defending and curled a left-footed attempt into the far top corner of King’s goal.

Salford tried to make a late push for an equaliser but struggled to break Vale down.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal