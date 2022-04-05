Morecambe win again to move out of bottom four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Morecambe win again to move out of bottom four

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 10:25 pm
Cole Stockton struck for Morecambe (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Cole Stockton struck for Morecambe (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Morecambe moved out of the League One relegation zone after picking up a second successive home win following a 2-1 victory over play-off chasing Oxford.

The Shrimps went down to an early goal from Matty Taylor but hit back with strikes from Aaron Wildig and Cole Stockton before goalkeeper Trevor Carson proved to be the home side’s hero with a string of brilliant second-half saves.

Oxford had a perfect start when Taylor produced an excellent finish from Mark Sykes’ cross.

But Morecambe hit back in the 14th minute when skipper Wildig produced a fine finish after the U’s had failed to clear an Adam Phillips free-kick.

The second goal came after 24 minutes as Stockton provided the finishing touch from Phillips’ lay-off from 12 yards after Herbie Kane had been dispossessed.

Karl Robinson’s side dominated the second half but Carson saved brilliantly with his legs from Nathan Holland and then tipped away a snapshot with his left hand from substitute Sam Winnall in stoppage time to leave Oxford three points off the top six.

