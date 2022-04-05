Halifax and Solihull Moors play out goalless draw By Press Association April 5, 2022, 10:27 pm Halifax and Solihull drew 0-0 in the National League (Dave Howarth/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Play-off rivals Halifax and Solihull Moors shared a goalless draw in the National League. The Shaymen dropped to third in the table after Wrexham’s emphatic win over Barnet, but remain two points ahead of their visitors. Solihull are the form team, though, extending their unbeaten run to 14 games, and they had the better chances to win in West Yorkshire. Halifax goalkeeper Sam Johnson made a fine save to deny Andrew Dallas with the loose ball being cleared off the line, while Callum Howe put a free header wide in the final 10 minutes. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Wrexham boost promotion bid with win over Halifax Halifax keep run going as Luke Summerfield strike sees off Bromley Zak Dearnley nets league debut goal as Halifax win at Weymouth Niall Maher tap-in keeps Halifax promotion push on course against Barnet