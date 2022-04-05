Cameron Archer inspires Preston to victory over Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Cameron Archer inspires Preston to victory over Blackpool

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 10:31 pm
Cameron Archer scored for Preston (Richard Sellers/PA)
Cameron Archer scored for Preston (Richard Sellers/PA)

Cameron Archer’s first-half strike fired Preston to a hard-fought 1-0 win over local rivals Blackpool at Deepdale.

Wet Lancashire conditions hampered any sustained quality through the contest but Archer’s goal in first-half stoppage time – which lasted 13 minutes because of an earlier injury to Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw – proved the difference as Preston grabbed their first win in four Championship matches.

The result saw Ryan Lowe’s side leapfrog their opponents in the table, with Blackpool now 16th and without a win in three.

There was a long delay in the early minutes when Archer clipped Grimshaw in the head as he raced out to collect a through-ball.

Grimshaw was forced off, to be replaced by an ex-Lilywhite Chris Maxwell.

The home side had the best chances, starting when Ben Whiteman’s corner was nodded onto the crossbar by Andrew Hughes.

The woodwork was struck again soon after when Brad Potts was released by Alan Browne, with Potts’ effort deflected onto the crossbar before Emil Riis Jakobsen lost his footing at the vital moment and could not finish the follow-up.

Archer had been in the action for the whole first half and it was him who got the breakthrough in the extensive injury time period.

Potts carried the ball out from the back and played a sumptuous ball to Archer, who took a touch and fired into the far corner.

It looked like Archer’s first touch had taken him too wide but the power and accuracy of the drilled effort defeated Maxwell.

The second half reverted back to an old-fashioned derby, full of passion and energy but with a lack of skill and composure.

Over 20 minutes had passed before a real chance of note, when Whiteman slotted wide for Preston with nothing more than a half-chance.

But despite the lack of chances the home side were edging possession and controlling the play.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley needed to roll the dice and did so by bringing the rapid Shayne Lavery on – but the away side failed to find him enough.

When they did, Lavery’s presence seemed to unnerve the Preston backline as they worked out a way to cope with his pace and all of a sudden it felt like Blackpool had a chance.

Their only real opening came just before the full-time whistle, when Keshi Anderson’s free-kick flew marginally over the bar to the relief of the home support.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal