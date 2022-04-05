Paul Ince ‘drained’ after Reading’s crucial win over Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Paul Ince ‘drained’ after Reading’s crucial win over Stoke

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 11:33 pm
Paul Ince’s side claimed a big win (Adam Davy/PA)
Reading interim manager Paul Ince admitted that he was exhausted after his side’s tense 2-1 Championship victory over Stoke at the SCL Stadium.

Skipper Michael Morrison gave Reading an early lead, scoring at the second attempt from close range, but Stoke drew level just before the break through substitute Romaine Sawyers.

Reading regained their advantage in the 63rd minute – and secured the valuable victory – when a Lucas Joao header deflected off Stoke defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis into the net.

Ince’s side, unbeaten in four matches, now lie eight points clear of the relegation zone.

“I’m just drained,” Ince said. “I’m not used to this stuff anymore. I’m getting too old for all this.

“But it was so important to get the victory and I thought that we thoroughly deserved to win.

“We came out of the traps really quickly, we started well and looked really confident. That makes a change [from usual].

“And, at last, it was nice to get a goal first. We then tried to protect it, kept dropping off and allowed Stoke back into the game.

“We still couldn’t believe that it was 1-1 at half-time. We had to go again and show that spirit and belief that we have got at the moment.

“We got the next goal. Lucas [Joao] is claiming it but I don’t think that he’s going to get it.

“We mustn’t be complacent now, though. We can’t think that we’re safe yet, things can change so quickly in this division.”

Reading midfielder Tom Ince – Ince Snr’s son and a Stoke loanee – was unable to play after being refused permission by his parent club.

Junior Hoilett, his replacement, played a key role – with a well-flighted cross – for Morrison’s opening goal.

“It was disappointing [Stoke’s refusal],” Ince Snr said. “It is what it is but karma is a wonderful thing sometimes.”

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill said: “That was the agreement when the [loan] deal was done. I don’t see why it would change now.”

On the defeat, O’Neill added: “We didn’t play well enough. We didn’t start the game quick enough, we had too many players who were sluggish.

“We turned the ball over too much in the first half.

“But we got the goal just before half-time and, in the second half, you think that we’re going to go out and be better.

“We had chances but we didn’t take them and then we lose a poor goal off a corner and lose the game.

“Our performance certainly wasn’t at the level that we would like it to be but we still should have taken something from the game.

“Every game is still important. We’re not just seeing the season out.”

