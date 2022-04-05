‘A few choice words’ at half-time from Mark Bowen inspired AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘A few choice words’ at half-time from Mark Bowen inspired AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 11:38 pm
Mark Bowen’s AFC Wimbledon rescued a point (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mark Bowen's AFC Wimbledon rescued a point (Bradley Collyer/PA)

New AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Bowen believes a candid half-time conversation with his players helped them battle back to salvage a late 1-1 draw with 10-man Charlton at Plough Lane.

Zach Robinson cancelled out Jayden Stockley’s second-half header in the 87th minute to earn a crucial draw for the hosts, who sit third from bottom and four points adrift of League One safety.

After his first home game in charge of the Dons, Bowen admits his players were lethargic and lacklustre in the first half but a dressing room diagnosis spurred them into life ahead of a much-improved second period.

Bowen, whose side were up against 10 men after Ryan Inniss’ 56th-minute red card, said: “We were slow out the traps, too passive in the first half and didn’t really affect the game.

“I suppose that can happen with a young side, expectation of the home crowd and new manager in place, but there were a few choice words said at half-time.

“I saw an instant reaction in the second half and thought we were more positive on the front foot – for the whole second half we were the only team in the ascendency.

“I was a bit disappointed with their goal. It was one cross, one header, one goal for them in the second half but that’s football – we’ve got to try and nullify those.”

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson was delighted with his side’s resilience to hold out for the draw after Inniss was dismissed in the 56th minute.

Inniss was sent off for a dangerous tackle on George Marsh just seven minutes after replacing injured team-mate Sam Lavelle.

Stockley went on to open the scoring just 13 minutes later but Jackson, whose team are 15th and visit promotion hopefuls Rotherham on Saturday, said: “We really put in a shift today – we were pretty much down to nine at the end.

“[Ben] Purrington had a problem with his knee and could barely move but he was still in there fighting, doing whatever he could to try and get the point.

“It was all stacked in their favour to get the win but they didn’t, we stayed strong and got the point.”

Jackson also voiced his disappointment towards Inniss after scuppering the Addicks’ chances in the second half, adding: “It’s poor. He’s overrun the ball and made a bad decision.

“He’s let his team-mates down, they’re out there after that having to graft and put in the work just to get something from the game.

“He’s just got back from injury and now he’s going to miss another three games.”

