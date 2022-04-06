Carlo Ancelotti cleared for Chelsea trip after negative coronavirus test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Carlo Ancelotti cleared for Chelsea trip after negative coronavirus test

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 9:23 am
Carlo Ancelotti is on his way to London (Peter Powell/PA)
Carlo Ancelotti is on his way to London (Peter Powell/PA)

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will be in the dugout for Wednesday night’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Chelsea after testing negative for coronavirus.

The Italian’s attendance at Stamford Bridge had been in doubt as he continually tested positive for Covid-19 since last Wednesday.

He remained in Madrid when his players headed to England on Tuesday but has now been given the green light to travel.

A statement from the Spanish club on Wednesday morning read: “Real Madrid CF is pleased to announce that our coach Carlo Ancelotti has returned a negative result for Covid-19, and will therefore travel to London this morning to join up with the first team.”

Asked on Tuesday whether Ancelotti’s potential absence could affect Madrid, Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel – who missed his side’s Club World Cup semi-final after a positive test but was able to jet out to Abu Dhabi in time for the final triumph over Palmeiras on February 12 – said: “Well, it does, but nowadays you are in charge of media, of virtual help, so I’m pretty sure he can do the team talks and be in touch with players.

Britain Soccer Champions League
Thomas Tuchel was hopeful Carlo Ancelotti would make it to London (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/PA)

“But it’s always much better and nicer to be there and have direct influence.

“It’s what we as coaches love the most, to be in the middle of the group, constantly communicate not only with words, but also with a smile, a hug.

“I hope he still makes it, I have the information he will try to arrive in the evening.

“He’s a big, big coach, big personality, it would be nice to have him on the sideline in these kinds of games.”

