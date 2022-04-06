US entrepreneur Chris Kirchner named as preferred bidder for struggling Derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
US entrepreneur Chris Kirchner named as preferred bidder for struggling Derby

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 10:17 am
Chris Kirchner has been named as the preferred bidder for struggling Derby (Richard Sellers/PA)
Chris Kirchner has been named as the preferred bidder for struggling Derby (Richard Sellers/PA)

Derby’s joint administrators have named Chris Kirchner as the preferred bidder for the struggling Sky Bet Championship club.

The administrators confirmed they have entered a period of exclusivity with Kirchner, an American software entrepreneur, in the belief that a deal will secure the club’s long-term future.

In a statement they said: “Following a rigorous and well-documented marketing process, the joint administrators of Derby have accepted an offer from Chris Kirchner to acquire Derby out of administration.

Derby County – Pride Park Stadium
Derby have waged a sterling battle against relegation (Joe Giddens/PA)

“This follows receipt of his recent bid for the club. The bid is for the purchase of the football club only with the terms of the club’s ongoing occupation of Pride Park stadium to be negotiated with external stakeholders.

“Discussions have taken place with key stakeholders, and Mr Kirchner has been named as the preferred bidder for the club, with immediate effect.

“The joint administrators have entered into a period of exclusivity with Mr Kirchner and his advisers, during which further operational, commercial and contractual discussions will take place.”

The Rams were placed in administration last September and issued with a regulation 12-point penalty as a result, as well as being hit with an additional nine-point penalty for breaches of accounting rules.

Kirchner ended his initial interest in the club in December but recently returned to negotiations following a failed bid to take over Championship rivals Preston.

Joint administrator Carl Jackson said: “We are delighted to be able to name Mr Kirchner as preferred bidder, which the joint administrators consider represents the best deal for creditors and one which will secure the long-term future of the club.

“The naming of our preferred bidder represents a significant milestone in the administration, and we look forward to working with Mr Kirchner and his team to complete the sale of the club.”

Despite their points deductions, Wayne Rooney’s men have waged a strong battle against relegation. However, Reading’s win over Stoke on Tuesday night left the Rams eight points adrift of safety.

