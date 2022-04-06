Harry Charles chasing World Cup glory after riding into showjumping’s elite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Harry Charles chasing World Cup glory after riding into showjumping’s elite

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 12:01 pm
Harry Charles in action during the Tokyo Olympics
Harry Charles in action during the Tokyo Olympics

British Olympian Harry Charles has swept all before him from Barcelona to Birmingham during the last six months and confirmed his place among showjumping’s elite.

But the best could be yet to come, with the 22-year-old Hampshire rider now chasing World Cup glory.

Only two British showjumpers – John Whitaker and 2016 Olympic champion Nick Skelton – have won the sport’s World Cup final, which has been staged on 41 occasions and this year carries a total prize fund of £460,000.

Harry Charles
Harry Charles competes at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA)

Charles, whose father Peter helped Great Britain win showjumping team gold at London 2012, made his Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer.

And it proved a springboard for sustained success, with Charles collecting a £42,000 bonus after jumping double-clear at the FEI Nations Cup final in Barcelona, then taking his winnings into six figures through three notable triumphs.

He was crowned Horse of the Year Show grand prix champion in Birmingham, before claiming a stunning London International Horse Show double just before Christmas by landing the headline World Cup qualifier and grand prix classes.

It also took him into elevated company among the world’s top 30-ranked riders, and he heads to Leipzig in Germany this week for a World Cup final debut that could further showcase his blistering form.

“I won’t be going there to make up the numbers, that’s for sure,” Charles told the PA news agency, ahead of an intense three-day competition that starts on Thursday and includes four previous World Cup final winners, including three-time champion Steve Guerdat.

“It’s a huge event, one of the biggest of the year for me. I am really motivated, and the horses are in fantastic shape.”

Charles is part of a three-strong British contingent in Leipzig alongside John and Jack Whitaker, and he takes top campaigners Romeo 88 and Stardust, accompanied every step of the way by his father.

“It’s invaluable having my dad there. He is a great trainer,” Charles added.

London Olympic Games – Day 10
Peter Charles celebrates his winning round for Great Britain in the London Olympics team showjumping final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“There is no messing about with him, it’s straight to the point, and that is what you want. You don’t want to hear ‘could have, should have’ and he is not like that.

“He stopped his career early to support us (Charles’ sisters Scarlett and Sienna are also international riders), and says he enjoys the sport more now than he did when he was riding!

“He is passionate about it, but he doesn’t put us under any pressure.

“We can very much choose our own paths, and he has encouraged us to do that, but by the time I was 16 I realised that this was what I wanted to do.”

Charles’ packed schedule this year is also set to include a number of top British events, including the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May.

Harry Charles with his horse for this year’s Royal Windsor Horse Show Rolex Grand Prix, Aralyn Blue (PA)

“I am taking Aralyn Blue to Royal Windsor this year,” he said. “She is an incredible horse and is certainly a possibility for Paris 2024.

“She hasn’t performed lots at this level yet, but I can see the huge potential in her ability. I will ride her in the Rolex Grand Prix on the Sunday of Windsor.”

Windsor, like Leipzig, could be another stepping stone along the road to potentially a second Olympics appearance for Charles, and he added: “I learnt a lot in Tokyo. I went there as fourth (British) rider and ended up doing every single class.

“It is a huge ambition to get to Paris in 2024 and try to win a medal with the team.”

Royal Windsor Horse Show

