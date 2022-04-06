No clear timeline for Jamie Vardy return, reveals Brendan Rodgers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
No clear timeline for Jamie Vardy return, reveals Brendan Rodgers

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 2:51 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 6:42 pm
Brendan Rodgers is unsure when Jamie Vardy will return (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Brendan Rodgers admits it is difficult to see when Jamie Vardy will return for Leicester.

The Foxes host PSV in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final on Thursday without Vardy.

The striker has been sidelined for a month after suffering a knee injury in the 1-0 win over Leeds.

Vardy is running again but is still struggling with the problem and Rodgers was downbeat regarding when he would be available.

“It is hard to put a timeline on it,” he explained. “He is still feeling pain within the knee. He can run and he is outside, but when he is striking the ball there is an issue, so we will have to get to the bottom of that.

“I just spoke to Jamie. He had been outside, running in straight lines. It was just when he was opening up the MCL (medial collateral ligament) a bit when he is striking the ball that he was getting some pain in that.

“I will have to speak to the medical team to see where that is at, but it doesn’t sound as if he is too close to being back.”

Danny Ward and Wilfred Ndidi (both knee) are also out, while Luke Thomas has shrugged off a hamstring injury.

Timothy Castagne is likely to continue at left-back and the Belgium international is eyeing victory in the competition.

The Foxes are 10th in the Premier League, 14 points off seventh place – a spot which could still offer European football next season.

Winning the Conference League would send them back into the Europa League and Castagne wants to become the tournament’s maiden victors.

He said: “We still have the Premier League, but why limit your options? It’s a big motivation.

“It’s a possibility of a trophy which you never say no to. We’re very positive.

“We know PSV have a lot of quality players and they play very well. They try to play football, not kick it long, but it can also play to our advantage, because if they take risks and if we press them we can take chances from that. We have to get the pressing right.

“One or two legs, it doesn’t matter. We’ll try to win the first one and then the next one. You don’t think about the score until the last five or 10 minutes of the second leg.”

PSV boss Roger Schmidt, who will leave the club at the end of the season and be replaced by Ruud Van Nistelrooy, has Eindhoven second in the Eredivisie, four points behind Ajax.

He admits Leicester may have more individual class but feels his side can reach the semi-finals.

He said: “It’s a Premier League team, not an average team but a top team. They have had some injuries and haven’t been at their top level but they are one of the top teams.

“Last season they won a trophy so we have to expect a very tough game. They have more individual quality, that is clear, and we have to make the difference with our team connections and tactics.

“We are reliable and we have played a lot of good matches in a row. We always go on the pitch to win the game and we’ll try to play a good 90 minutes. We must be active, brave and intense and we’ll see what we get from this kind of match.”

