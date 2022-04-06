Ossie Ardiles recovering after successful heart surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Ossie Ardiles recovering after successful heart surgery

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 2:59 pm
Ossie Ardiles helped Spurs win the FA Cup twice (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ossie Ardiles helped Spurs win the FA Cup twice (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tottenham have wished former player and manager Ossie Ardiles a speedy recovery following heart surgery.

Argentina international Ardiles made 311 appearances and scored 25 goals for Spurs between 1978 and 1988, helping the club win the FA Cup twice as well as the UEFA Cup.

Ardiles, a member of the Argentina squad which won the 1978 World Cup on home soil, also later had a brief spell as Spurs manager at the start of the 1993/1994 campaign.

The 69-year-old revealed last year he had recovered from Covid-19.

Spurs hope the fans’ favourite will soon be back to good health again following his latest issues.

“The Club would like to extend its best wishes to our Ambassador and legendary former player @osvaldooardiles, who successfully underwent heart surgery this week and is now recovering in hospital. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Ossie!”, a post on the official Tottenham Twitter feed read.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal