Louis Lynagh would love England call as he targets strong finish with Harlequins

Harlequins wing Louis Lynagh has admitted he would love to play for England but knows the best way to achieve his international goal is to remain focused on his club form.

The race to secure the nationality of the Treviso-born back was thrown into sharp focus last season when his tries against Bristol and Exeter helped Quins secure a remarkable Gallagher Premiership title in June.

Lynagh, the son of Aussie great Michael, is eligible to represent the Wallabies, Italy or England, who he has played for at age-group level having spent most of his life in the country.

Louis Lynagh has tested positive for COVID and has withdrawn from the England squad. pic.twitter.com/pOGmeRlfcl — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 7, 2022

Even though the 21-year-old has been included in several of Eddie Jones’ squads, he is yet to earn an international debut but was listed as a travelling reserve for the trip to France at the end of last month’s Six Nations campaign.

“Greater things like England and international honours will come only if I play well for Harlequins,” Lynagh said ahead of Sunday’s visit to Top14 leaders Montpellier in the Heineken Champions Cup.

“It was a great experience being able to go to Paris and experience that last game with France winning there, the atmosphere in the Stade de France was amazing. It is something I will cherish for the rest of my life, my first Six Nations game being able to experience that.

“But the most important thing is if I translate what I have learned in England camps to playing for Harlequins and playing well, that is all I can do.

“I would love to play for England as I am here and if I get that opportunity and Eddie calls me tomorrow and says ‘play for us’ then there is no way I’m saying no!

“Really though it’s just about focusing on this weekend against Montpellier and then the following weekend and finishing off the season strongly.”

Lynagh first received England recognition when he trained with the squad in September before he was in and around the group for the Autumn Nations series matches.

A bout of Covid-19 in March further disrupted his time under the watchful eye of Jones but the 11-try wing is happy with the advice he has received, especially with a summer series away to Australia on the horizon.

“Eddie and myself have a really positive relationship and there is a lot of honesty going on when we do have chats,” Lynagh added.

“Speaking about France, to look at it overall, I wasn’t even selected in the initial Six Nations group, so to be able to see that progress of getting back into the squad, training there, coming back to play for Quins, then doing well enough to be invited back and go as a travelling reserve, I am taking the right steps.

“I have got a really good relationship with Eddie and we have had some really good chats about how I can take my game forward, where he sees me in the future and how it can align with Quins, but he has said the most important thing to focus on is playing as much as possible and playing well because the rest will take care of itself.

“That is something my dad has always said to me, as well as saying there is no point worrying about relationships with international coaches until you play well enough to warrant a place there.”