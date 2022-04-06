Roy Hodgson’s still got it and crowds follow Tiger – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association April 6, 2022, 7:11 pm Roy Hodgson and Tiger Woods (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 6. Football Roy Hodgson rolled back the years. Goal – JOÃO PEDROAssist – HODGSON pic.twitter.com/rzFtboa3uW— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 6, 2022 Rest and recovery for Liverpool. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) Ronald Koeman was looking forward to his new job. Proud to share I will be the manager of Netherlands’ national team again after the WC. I am very much looking forward, let’s reach new successes together! 🇳🇱 #holland— Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) April 6, 2022 Bastian Schweinsteiger had his eyes on the night’s Champions League action. Already excited about tonight’s #UCL-match ⚽#packmas, @FCBayern! #VCFFCB pic.twitter.com/MMtvmyfIV9— Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) April 6, 2022 Clubs looked back. When @VanCole9 kickstarted the comeback at Ewood Park #OTD in '98 🌟#MUFC | #GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/noEKPPpNVL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 6, 2022 🗓 #OnThisDay in 2002…Nerves of steel from Lauren sent us on the way to another @PremierLeague title 🏆👌 @Lauren12Arsenal pic.twitter.com/i8B1aQPNdy— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 6, 2022 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗻 ™A free-kick from the @Madders10 playbook #OnThisDay in 2019 ⚡ pic.twitter.com/XidbPoyY4k— Leicester City (@LCFC) April 6, 2022 #OnThisDay in 2013, Matt Lowton did this…😍 pic.twitter.com/2iKGti02Lq— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 6, 2022 Cricket Nat Sciver and Tammy Beaumont reflected on the World Cup. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Natalie Sciver (@natsciver) View this post on InstagramA post shared by Tammy Beaumont (@tammybeau) Stuart Broad tested people’s Nottinghamshire knowledge. 2008 🏹 20223 Outlaws, including myself make both 📸Name the other 2? @trentbridge 💚 pic.twitter.com/CkxKXHnhXE— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) April 6, 2022 Golf It’s not Masters week if you don’t try and skim a ball across the water at 16. No. 16 provides the perfect showcase for skipping. #themasters pic.twitter.com/FfxeoYRnRE— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2022 Some are better at it than others. What are the chances? #themasters pic.twitter.com/1gmk4uDIRk— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2022 Five deep to watch Tiger Woods – and he’s only practising. Tiger Woods gallery on 18 … for a practice round. pic.twitter.com/EHWp7VXwO3— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 6, 2022 Motor racing Valtteri Bottas tried a new sport. Kicking goals 🏈Thanks for having me today and teaching a few things @Richmond_FC @AFL 🇦🇺#VB77 #F1 #AFL #AusGP pic.twitter.com/xt8ILPWpj3— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) April 6, 2022 Boxing Tony Bellew was pumped for Everton’s big match with Burnley. 💙💙💙 #UTFT #COYB 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/OvjRzxHNhN— Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) April 6, 2022 UFC Conor McGregor put the work in. The shots nightmares are made of. pic.twitter.com/2c8uvY7NGx— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 6, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Vettel full of beans and Poulter backs Stenson – Wednesday’s sporting social Sean Dyche motivation and Zach Johnson digs in – Wednesday’s sporting social Morgan’s special day and Deignan’s happy news – Wednesday’s sporting social Swindon search for Joe and Fury’s message to Whyte – Wednesday’s sporting social