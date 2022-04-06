‘Inspirational’ Tom Smith hailed as one of Scotland’s best after death aged 50

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Inspirational’ Tom Smith hailed as one of Scotland’s best after death aged 50

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 9:11 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 9:58 pm
Former Scotland and Lions prop Tom Smith has died aged 50 (David Cheskin/PA).
Gregor Townsend hailed Tom Smith as one of Scotland’s best ever players following the former prop’s death at the age of 50.

Smith, who was diagnosed with stage-four colon cancer in November 2019, made 61 appearances for Scotland and helped them win the Five Nations in 1999.

He also played six times for the British and Irish Lions and was part of the team that triumphed in South Africa in 1997.

Scotland head coach Townsend said: “Tom was one of the toughest and most skilful players I had the pleasure to call a team-mate.

“He succeeded in the most challenging of environments and kept up a high level of play well into his thirties.

“Tom also did a tremendous amount for charitable causes and was a great family man. I am convinced that he will be regarded as one of our best ever players and his loss will be felt by all those who played with him or watched him for club and country over the years.”

Chris Paterson, who also played alongside Smith for Scotland, said: “Tom was simply inspirational. He was someone who had an aura that I didn’t experience with any other player and commanded instant respect.

“As well as being a wonderful rugby player, he was a lovely, warm generous person and made you feel 10 feet tall when he spoke to you.”

Scottish Rugby chairman John Jeffrey added: “Today, Scottish Rugby has lost not only one of its greatest players but more importantly one of its greatest people. Tom embodied everything we like to espouse about our great game.

“Pound for pound, he probably was Scotland’s greatest international. Tom was without a doubt the most humble person I have ever met and all of Scottish Rugby’s thoughts go out to Zoe and the children.”

A message on the Lions’ official Twitter account said Smith “made an incredible impact” for the team and “was one of the great props to play the game.”

Brian O’Driscoll, Smith’s fellow Lions squad member in 2001, tweeted: “So sad to hear of the passing of my old team mate Tom Smith who battled his illness with courage and strength – just like he played rugby. A quiet but lovely man who was a hell of a player. Thinking of his family.”

Named in Sir Ian McGeechan’s Lions squad to face South Africa in 1997, despite having played just three times for the Scots, Smith would go on to play in all three Tests as the tourists won a thrilling series 2-1.

Two years later he was celebrating again, as Jim Telfer’s Scotland side won the final edition of the Five Nations.

Smith retained his Lions place two years on from that in Australia, again starting all three Test clashes in a series that ended 3-0 to the Wallabies.

The honour of captaining Scotland was first bestowed during the 2001 autumn Tests while the following year his talents were recognised as he was named among a World XV.

Smith started his professional club career with Caledonia Reds in 1996 before racking up stints at Glasgow Caledonians and Brive. He brought the curtain down on his playing career in 2009 after an eight-year spell at Northampton, aged 37.

Smith returned north of the border soon after as he moved into coaching with Edinburgh, then enjoying three years in France from 2012 as he was recruited to look after Lyon’s forwards.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said on Twitter: “Deeply saddened to hear that Tom Smith has passed. One of the great players of his time with huge strength and an even bigger heart, he was imperious for the Lions in 1997. Tom will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of watching him play. Condolences to his family.”

Former Scotland international Doddie Weir tweeted: “Unbelievably sad news. He was one of the very best, as a person, as a friend and as a player. An unassuming legend, you’d always want him on your side. My thoughts are with his family. Rest easy Tammy Troot.”

Neil Back, another of Smith’s Lions team-mates, posted a message saying: “Such sad and terrible news. A true warrior, a great @lionsofficial who epitomised the spirit of our 1997 squad. Our thoughts are with Tom’s family and friends #RIP Tom Smith.”

