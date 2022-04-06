Kevin O’Hara at the double as struggling Dunfermline defeat Raith Rovers By Press Association April 6, 2022, 9:47 pm John Hughes’ Dunfermline are second-bottom of the cinch Championship (Jeff Holmes/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kevin O’Hara notched a brace as Dunfermline beat Raith Rovers 2-0 to boost their cinch Championship survival hopes. The second-bottom Pars took the lead just after the half-hour mark when O’Hara slotted in having been teed up by Liam Polworth. And the striker added another with 11 minutes remaining to wrap up the three points for John Hughes’ side. Dunfermline closed the gap to eighth-placed Ayr to two points with four games left to play – which includes hosting them in their next home game a week on Saturday. Promotion-chasing Rovers remain fifth, three points off the play-off places. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Bevis Mugabi back from suspension for Motherwell’s meeting with St Mirren St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson calls for calm heads in Motherwell clash Inverness make it three wins in a row with Dunfermline victory Arbroath lose ground in Championship title race after draw with Raith