Kevin O’Hara at the double as struggling Dunfermline defeat Raith Rovers

Kevin O’Hara notched a brace as Dunfermline beat Raith Rovers 2-0 to boost their cinch Championship survival hopes.

The second-bottom Pars took the lead just after the half-hour mark when O’Hara slotted in having been teed up by Liam Polworth.

And the striker added another with 11 minutes remaining to wrap up the three points for John Hughes’ side.

Dunfermline closed the gap to eighth-placed Ayr to two points with four games left to play – which includes hosting them in their next home game a week on Saturday.

Promotion-chasing Rovers remain fifth, three points off the play-off places.