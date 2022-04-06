Bournemouth’s automatic promotion push falters following West Brom defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bournemouth’s automatic promotion push falters following West Brom defeat

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 10:09 pm
Alex Mowatt opened the scoring (Jacob King/PA)
Bournemouth’s charge to automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship suffered a jolt with a surprise 2-0 defeat at West Brom.

Scott Parker’s side never recovered from a case of the defensive jitters which gifted early goals for Alex Mowatt and Andy Carroll and ended the Cherries’ five-match unbeaten run.

Despite boasting two-thirds of the possession count, Bournemouth’s finishing was as woeful as their early defending and they failed to seriously trouble goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The visitors attacked first. Left-back Jordan Zemura cut inside and fired a rising drive well over the crossbar from 20 yards after exchanging passes with Jaidon Anthony down the left.

West Brom took the lead in the eighth minute – and doubled it shortly afterwards.

Mowatt sent a bobbling drive beyond goalkeeper Mark Travers from 20 yards after Bournemouth failed to deal with Darnell Furlong’s deep cross.

The leaping Carroll missed the cross in the air, Conor Townsend hooked the ball across goal before Nat Phillips hacked it high into the air and the ball eventually reached Mowatt.

It was 2-0 five minutes later. A long kick from Johnstone was missed by Phillips and Carroll turned Adam Smith one way then the other before burying a low, angled shot past Travers.

Dominic Solanke missed a chance for Bournemouth when he slid the ball wide from Ryan Christie’s cross.

But West Brom remained the more dangerous side and Mowatt drove wide from 25 yards before Semi Ajayi headed over from Mowatt’s driven corner.

The Cherries were booed off at the break after struggling to make any kind of breakthrough.

Bournemouth head coach Parker made a switch at half-time by replacing Christie with Siriki Dembele.

But the pattern initially continued into the second half as Albion sought a third goal.

Grady Diangana slid Carroll through and the former Newcastle and Liverpool striker poked the ball wide.

Bournemouth missed two good chances in quick succession.

Smith fired wildly over the bar after Solanke’s backheel gave him a good sight of goal, then Philip Billing lashed over from the edge of the box after Ajayi carelessly gave the ball to Dembele.

Bournemouth came into the game much more but their finishing continued to be poor.

Lloyd Kelly and Solanke drove hopelessly wide from distance while sandwiched in between, Zemura toe poked over the bar from point-blank range.

Albion had been forced to defend for long periods of the second half but captain Jake Livermore fired over from 20 yards, substitute Callum Robinson twice had shots saved and Townsend drove wide at the death.

