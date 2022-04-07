Eddie Howe vows to keep calm as Newcastle get set for key run of fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Eddie Howe vows to keep calm as Newcastle get set for key run of fixtures

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 11:08 am
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is refusing to be caught up in the emotion of the club’s fight for Premier League survival (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is refusing to be caught up in the emotion of the club’s fight for Premier League survival (Mike Egerton/PA)

Eddie Howe has insisted he cannot afford to be caught up in the emotion swings of Newcastle’s fight for Premier League survival.

The Magpies looked to have dragged themselves to the brink of safety with an eight-game unbeaten run which included six wins following the turn of the year.

But they sit just seven points clear of the drop zone as a result of three successive defeats and Burnley’s 3-2 victory over Everton on Wednesday.

A difficult run-in gets under way on Friday evening when they entertain Wolves at St James’ Park.

But Howe, who was keeping both feet firmly on the ground as the most optimistic of fans contemplated an unlikely push for Europe just a few weeks ago, remains similarly measured as the pessimists start to fret.

He said: “Look, I embrace the wins and I love that positive feeling, and I want to see other people happy, I want to see our supporters enjoying success. That’s my motivation to do the job.

“But I don’t think it’s healthy for me to get caught up in it and become a person of extreme emotion, I don’t think that’s going to help my players at all, so staying calm, using my brain to think logically and intelligently, I think, are the things that I need.

“When we went on our unbeaten run, I was the same, probably sat here and you’re thinking, ‘Come on, give us a bit more’. But then on the other side of it, I’m exactly the same.

“It doesn’t mean that I don’t feel the emotion because I do. Losing for me is very painful, but it’s important I don’t get caught up in it because then I’ve got another game to prepare for, so it’s making sure I do my job effectively to help the players perform in the next match.”

If defeats at Chelsea and Everton arrived in unfortunate circumstances, the second-half capitulation which contributed to a 5-1 demolition at Tottenham has prompted soul-searching on Tyneside and an acceptance that the performance was simply not good enough.

Asked if the players had seen a different head coach this week, Howe, whose side faces Wolves, Leicester and Crystal Palace in back-to-back home games after four on the trot on the road, admitted as much.

He said: “Certainly this week, without going into too much detail, I’ve maybe changed the way I’ve dealt with the players or certain situations because I didn’t like what I saw in the second half and I think no-one connected with the club liked what they saw in the second half.”

Howe, who may have to wait until November for Dan Ashworth to be installed as Newcastle’s director of football with Brighton understood to be demanding £5million to release him from his notice period, dismissed speculation that the club could be willing to sell Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

He said: “He’s an incredible talent and yes, of course he has a long-term future at the club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal