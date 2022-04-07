Liam Lindsay still banned as Preston host QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Liam Lindsay still banned as Preston host QPR

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 1:45 pm
Preston’s Liam Lindsay (left) is suspended for the Sky Bet Championship clash with QPR (Nigel French/PA)
Preston's Liam Lindsay (left) is suspended for the Sky Bet Championship clash with QPR (Nigel French/PA)

Defender Liam Lindsay will sit out Preston’s Sky Bet Championship clash with QPR on Saturday through suspension.

Lindsay serves the second game of a two-match ban after being sent off for the second time in three appearances at Derby last weekend.

Ched Evans will be checked on after suffering a foot injury at Pride Park, while fellow striker Tom Barkhuizen is edging his way back to fitness having been sidelined since the end of January.

Defender Bambo Diaby was an unused substitute in midweek following a bout of illness, but midfielders Ryan Ledson and Izzy Brown are still out.

Under-pressure QPR boss Mark Warburton could make changes once again after Tuesday night’s trip to Sheffield United brought a fourth successive league defeat.

Warburton made five changes for the game at Bramall Lane with Jimmy Dunne, Jeff Hendrick, Albert Adomah, Ilias Chair and Andre Gray getting the nod.

Striker Charlie Austin, who last started a game against Hull on February 19, is among those pushing for a recall after three appearances as a substitute.

Keiren Westwood is likely to continue in goal with fellow keepers Seny Dieng, David Marshall, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh all working their way back from injury, while midfielder Chris Willock is out for the season.

