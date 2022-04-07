Midfielder Tom Ince returns to contention ahead of Reading’s clash with Cardiff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reading midfielder Tom Ince will return to the squad for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Cardiff.

The 30-year-old loan signing was ineligible to play against parent club Stoke on Tuesday evening as his father Paul, who took interim charge at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in February, guided his side to a priceless 2-1 victory.

Ince was replaced by Junior Hoilett on his return from international duty in the only change to the starting XI, while there was a return to the bench for striker Brandon Barker in place of 18-year-old Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan.

The Royals, who were without the injured Andy Rinomhota and Yakou Meite in midweek, head into the game on the back of a four-match unbeaten run which has lifted them eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Cardiff boss Steve Morison could opt for change in the wake of Saturday’s humbling 4-0 home defeat by Swansea.

Morison kept faith with the 11 men who had started the previous game, a 2-1 win over Stoke, for the derby, but saw his side well beaten on the day.

Alfie Doughty, who had to sit out against the Potters under the terms of his loan agreement, was an unused substitute at the weekend and will hope for a chance, while fellow midfielder Rubin Colwill will target further action after being used from the bench.

However, defender Sean Morrison is out for the season and striker Max Watters is unlikely to figure again.